Livestock killed in farm fire near Elmira

    Smoke rises from a farm on Allemang Place near Three Bridges Road in Elmira on May 3, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News) Smoke rises from a farm on Allemang Place near Three Bridges Road in Elmira on May 3, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
    Thick grey smoke billowed over Elmira Friday morning as first responders raced to the scene of a large farm fire on Allemang Place.

    Waterloo regional police and Woolwich firefighters were called to the property near Three Bridges Road around 9:30 a.m.

    Deputy Fire Chief Craig Eveson said a 30 ft. by 60 ft. barn was already ablaze when they arrived.

    Approximately 35 firefighters worked together to put out the flames.

    Eveson said no people were hurt, but several livestock died. He said the exact number of animals killed is still unknown.

    However, crews were able to save 10 cattle from the fire.

    Police said the fire is not considered suspicious at this time and the majority of the flames had been put out by 11 a.m.

    It’s not clear what caused the fire.

    Three Bridges Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened. Drivers are asked to be cautious in the area as fire crews are still operating tanker shuttles.

