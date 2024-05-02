Speed cameras working to slow down drivers, says City of Guelph

Photo radar cameras, rolled out in some Guelph school zones last year, slowed drivers down by an average of 20 per cent, the city reports.

The city has four cameras, which are rotated through different school zones every three months.

Analyzing the data from the first eight locations since the cameras were turned on in August, city staff found drivers were three times more likely to drive below the posted speed limit when the cameras were in use.

The average driving speed across all eight locations prior to camera installation was 42 km/h, that dropped to 33 km/h when the cameras were there.

“We are glad to see that the data demonstrates that the program is effectively enhancing road safety and promoting responsible driving habits in Guelph,” the city’s manager of transportation engineering Steve Anderson said in a news release. “This is a good thing.”

Even relatively small speed reductions can make a big difference when it comes to pedestrian safety.

Only 15 per cent of people who are hit by a vehicle travelling 50 km/h survive, the city said. The survival rate increases to 70 per cent at 40 km/h and 90 per cent at 30 km/h.

Asked if the cameras are turned on 24/7 or just during school hours, the city declined to say.