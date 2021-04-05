KITCHENER -- Health officials have identified 34 COVID-19 cases linked to an outbreak in the University of Waterloo's residence buildings.

A notice on UW's website said officials reported another five cases on Monday. The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows there are now 37 cases in the outbreak.

The outbreak is connected to a large cluster of cases linked to social gatherings at the beginning of March. Last week, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said there were more than 80 cases associated with that cluster. However, she said it had become a significant community outbreak and officials were no longer able to track additional cases associated with that cluster.

"This outbreak is another opportunity to remind our community that every student and employee has an important part to play in limiting the risk of COVID-19. It is up to everyone to follow public health guidance and to respect each other as we share the space on our campus," the statement from UW said in part.

Public health declared an outbreak at one residence building in mid-March and expanded the outbreak to include all university residence buildings last week.