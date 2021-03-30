WATERLOO -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has declared outbreaks in all University of Waterloo residences following 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a Tuesday update on UW’s website, the 10 additional cases are in people who live on or have visited campus.

The cases are all linked to a cluster from off-campus gatherings that included students from both Waterloo universities and include variants of concern.

There are now 21 cases linked to the UW outbreak.

The university says public health officials have been in touch with high-risk contacts and affected individuals.

Those in the residence who have not been contacted yet are asked to continued self-monitoring and seek testing if needed.

University of Waterloo residences will be implementing changes to shared dining and study spaces due to the outbreak. Students are urged to stay in their accommodations except to attend class, exercise, or get food.