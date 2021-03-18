KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have identified a "large cluster" of COVID-19 cases, including a variant of concern, linked to multiple social gatherings earlier this month.

In a Thursday release, regional officials said the gatherings occurred between March 4 and 7 at three private residences.

An investigation into the gatherings showed they were indoors with close contact for prolonged periods of time. Officials said people weren't maintaining physical distancing or wearing face coverings.

In the release, the region said one of the initial cases related to the gatherings has screened positive for a variant of concern. The specific variant hasn't been identified yet. They say the variant case and nature of the exposures resulted in high transmission rates.

There are 23 confirmed cases linked to the events, along with one probable case. Nineteen people have been identified as high-risk contacts.

“Waterloo Region remains in a precarious position and we are not immune to rapid acceleration of cases seen in other communities across Ontario,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in the release. “This cluster of cases illustrates that it is essential that all residents continue to limit their mobility, limit their close contacts, and avoid social gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

"Within this cluster public health has identified a subset of individuals who have connections to both Wilfrid Laurier University and University of Waterloo, including on-campus exposures," a release from the region said in part. "Subsequently, our investigation has determined that on-campus transmission has occurred at the University of Waterloo and an outbreak has been declared for that setting with a total of two cases identified at this time."

Health officials said residents should only be in close contact with people in their households.