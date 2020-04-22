Missing woman found safe: Brantford police
CTV Kitchener Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:49AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:51PM EDT
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- The Brantford Police Service says a missing woman has been found safe.
The woman had last been seen on Tuesday at a home on Allensgate Drive.
Police put out a release on Wednesday morning saying they were trying to find her.
She was known to visit Brantford, Paris and the surrounding areas.
Police thank the public for their assistance in finding her.