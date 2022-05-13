Man threatens to burn woman's home down while out walking dog, criminally charged: Guelph police

A Guelph man walking his dog has been criminally charged after reportedly getting into an altercation with a woman who was also walking her dog.

Police say the man and woman were walking their dogs in Preservation Park on April 28 when they got into their verbal dispute.

The two did not know each other beforehand, according to officials.

The argument reportedly led to the man following the woman home and threatening to burn it down.

A 38-year-old Guelph man has been charged with uttering threats and breaching a conditional sentence order.