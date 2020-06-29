KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional police are investigating a report of an indecent act that took place at Cambridge’s Hespeler Optimist Park.

On Sunday, a woman was walking through the park on Ellis Road when a man reportedly exposed himself to her.

The woman immediately left the area and alerted police about the incident.

Police say the man is described as white, in his late 20s, with a slim build and clean-shaven.

At the time, he was seen wearing a dark baseball hat, dark coloured clothing, and leaving the park in a grey coloured hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In Guelph, police continue to search for a suspect in a string of indecent acts that happened in the city between May 27 and June 20.

The suspect in that case is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old, with a slim build and light brown hair.

In each incident, police say a man driving a vehicle approached a woman asking for directions and committed an indecent act from inside of the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a silver sedan-type vehicle.

It's not clear if the Guelph incidents are related to the one that happened in Cambridge.