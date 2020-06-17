KITCHENER -- Guelph police are investigating four reports of indecent acts in the city that have happened between May 27 and June 20.

In each incident, police say a man driving a vehicle approached a woman asking for directions and committed an indecent act from inside of the vehicle.

Police say all of the victims share the same suspect and vehicle description.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old, with a slim build and light brown hair.

The vehicle is described as a silver sedan-type vehicle.

Police released the details of a similar incident last week.

On June 16, police say a woman was jogging near Arthur Street and Cross Street at about 6:30 p.m. when she was approached.

At the time, they said he was wearing a black baseball hat, a red tank top with a sporty design and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Tracy Aramini 519-824-1212 ext. 7130, taramini@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.