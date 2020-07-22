KITCHENER -- People living on Erinbrook Drive said a crash on their street over the weekend is just another example of people driving dangerously outside their doors.

"When I'm laying in bed, all I hear is speeding cars and screeching tires," resident Breanne Hunter said. "Enough is enough."

Waterloo regional police were called to a crash in the area of Erinbrook Drive and Hedgestone Court in Kitchener around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a man driving a black Nissan lost control of his vehicle, hitting the curb and sidewalk. The vehicle then hit a landscaping stone before crashing into two parked vehicles in a driveway on Erinbrook Drive.

The driver, a 19-year-old Kitchener man, was charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol concentration over .08 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

"Even the police, when they were here on the scene, were shocked by the amount of speeders going by, even at 1:30 in the morning," Hunter said.

Kim Holmes said she's afraid to let her children play in front of her house because of the cars driving by.

"People use us a thoroughfare," she said. "They speed, they race. I've been passed trying to drive to my own home. It's unacceptable."

Holmes wants drivers to recognize they're travelling through a residential neighbourhood when driving down her street.

"Someone is going to get killed," she said.

Ward 6 Coun. Paul Singh said he'd like the street to have calming measures, like vertical speed bumps or street narrowing to encourage drivers to slow down.

With reporting from CTV News Kitchener's Carmen Wong