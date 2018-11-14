

Three people were arrested and face drug charges after an incident in Simcoe.

It happened on Nov. 13 in the area of Peel Street at approximately 2:07 p.m.

Members of the Norfolk County OPP were patrolling the area when two males attracted their attention.

Police reported that one of the males fled upon seeing the officers, but both were taken into custody without incident.

Through investigation, a third male was taken into custody. Police said that officers seized illicit drugs and Canadian currency.

Police have charged 19-year-old Shemar Walters as well as two 15-year-old males from Mississauga and Orangeville, respectively.

They face charges of possession of cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, among others.

The three accused are scheduled to appear at a Simcoe court at a later date.