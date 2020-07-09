GUELPH -- Lawn watering restrictions are currently in place in Guelph and the Region of Waterloo as drought-like conditions continue in southern Ontario.

The City of Guelph issued a level-one yellow restriction on Wednesday. The restriction says people can only water the lawns between 7 and 9 a.m. and 7 and 9 p.m. People living at an even-numbered home address water on even days; people at an odd-numbered home water on odd days.

Guelph says the order will help preserve water while the dry spell continues.

In Waterloo Region, people can water their lawns on their assigned days from 5:30 to 10 a.m. and 7 to 11 p.m.

Here's a breakdown of assigned days for lawn watering based on the last number of an address:

Zero or one water lawns on Mondays

Two or three water lawns on Tuesdays

Four or five water lawns on Wednesdays

Six or seven water lawns on Thursdays

Eight or nine water lawns on Fridays

The region says watering for "other outdoor activities" can happen every other day, depending on if you live at an even- or odd-numbered address. Times are the same as lawn watering.

Waterloo Region's Water Conservation Bylaw is in place every year from May 31 to Sept. 30.

Guelph recommends allowing a lawn to go dormant and stop growing during dry spells. Residents are also encouraged not to mow grass or walk on their lawns when conditions are poor.