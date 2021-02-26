KITCHENER -- A tech executive of Kitchener-based Bonfire Interactive has received one the country's highest civilian honours for a project to help newcomers enter the job market and rebuild their lives.

Omar Salaymeh was announced as one of the 98 recipients of the most recent round of the governor general's meritorious service medals on Friday.

He co-founded Jumpstart Refugee talent back in 2016, which was initially geared towards supporting Syrian newcomers. Since then it has grown to serve refugees of all backgrounds.

The initiative aims to help newcomers find work where they can best put their skills to use.