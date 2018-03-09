Videojournalist

Heather Senoran joined the CTV Kitchener news team in 2017.



She spent three years in Kingston as a Reporter/Videographer for CKWS News but is now proud to call KW home.



Prior to that she completed internships with CTV London, Global News Toronto, and Rogers TV.



Heather was born and raised in Toronto and graduated from the Print and Broadcast Journalism program at Humber College as well as the TV News program at Fanshawe College in London.



When she is not working you can find her at the gym or taking photos of her Instagram famous cats.