Kitchener Rangers celebrate fans and raise money for charity at FanFest

The Kitchener Rangers wrapped up a pre-season showcase on Sunday by celebrating their fans and raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Inflatable games, the smell of barbeque, and die-hard Rangers fans filled the parking lot of the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on East Ave as the team held FanFest.

The event ran in conjunction with a friendly tournament against the Saginaw Spirit, Erie Otters, and Brantford Bulldogs.

“It’s been a really tremendous weekend of hockey,” Kitchener Rangers Chief Operating Officer and Governor Joe Birch said. “We really appreciate Saginaw, Erie, and Brantford being here to participate in it. [It’s] an incredible way, not only for us to start our season, but the Ontario Hockey League. It just really goes to showcase the high level of players and coaches and a really amazing fan base.”

Fans young and old alike had a chance to meet this year’s players just hours before they were due to hit the ice against the Bulldogs after the Rangers claimed two shootout wins against the Otters and Saginaw on Friday and Saturday.

Although the weekend was a great chance for the team to come together, Birch said it goes beyond just hockey: it gives the players a chance to put the fans first and give back to charity.

“We take them as boys at 16 and ask parents to trust us, that we will develop them into young people and leaders in this community, plus the hockey community abroad. The game is one thing, but life is much bigger than that. If they can do those little things along their way as they grow as people, it’ll make our communities better. It will make them better people. We’re really proud of these guys.”

For some of the players, including newly appointed Assistant Captain Cameron Reid, it’s a moment that has been a long time coming.

“When I was little I was looking up to a lot of the guys and to know that I’m a role model for them, that’s pretty cool and special for me.”

“We have the best fans in the whole league. And then on top of that, what we’ve shown so far is that we just don’t give up. We just keep on going and we work our hardest. That’s something you can’t really teach guys to do,” Reid added.

The Kitchener Rangers team bus is seen parked outside the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on September 2, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)

Season outlook

For some fans, the weekend was their first real chance to get an idea of what they could expect from the team this year.

“We’re in sort of a growth year in our cycle as a hockey team, but there’s always a pressure to perform properly. I think we’ll have a better idea of where we are around December and January. But as long as this team continues to take steps to compete, I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year,” Birch said.

Lifelong fan Richard Mills was hopeful.

“We got a good captain this year – he’s a big kid. And I think if he can settle the young guys down, we could win a few games.”

The Rangers will open their regular season at the Aud on Friday, September 27 as they face the Erie Otters at 7 p.m.