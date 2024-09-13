Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
There were tears of joy Friday as the Airpark hangar garage opened in Guelph, Ont., revealing a family heirloom and piece of aviation history.
Roberta Lau and Evelyn Sue Wong saw, for the first time and in person, the plane their father made nearly 90 years ago.
The Pietenpol Sky Scout was built in 1935 by brothers Robert and Tommy Wong. They were teenagers at the time, and it’s believed they found the instructions in a magazine.
“It was in the early 30s. Everyone wanted to fly,” Wong explained.
Roberta Lau and Evelyn Sue Wong see their father's plane for the first time on Sept. 13, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)
With their parents’ blessing, the brothers built the aircraft in their Vancouver, B.C., apartment.
“It was a huge experience for the whole family,” said Lau. “Exciting! Bolts, nails all over the place I’m sure, because that’s what they said. It just filled the room.”
Other family members helped with the final assembly, which was done at a nearby Boeing factory.
Robert, who built the plane even before getting a pilot’s licence, took to the skies for several months to build up his flying hours.
Eventually, he had to sell it when he moved out east.
Robert Wong stands beside the Sky Scout. (Courtesy: Wong Family)
Robert and Tommy went on to become the founders of Central Airways, a flight school and charter business in Toronto, becoming significant figures in Canada’s aviation history.
Robert’s daughters recall how, prior to his death in the late 1980s, he tried to find out what had happened to the plane he built with Tommy, but it was difficult in a pre-social media era. He did, however, find that there was no record of it being in an accident.
“He could only conclude that it might be somewhere, but who knows?” Wong said.
The Wong family name on the Sky Scout. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)
Then, in 2020, a self-described treasure hunter from Stoney Creek, Ont., took it upon himself to track down their home-built airplane.
Don MacVicar had already located one aircraft that was once owned by the Wong brothers and, with extra time on his hands during the pandemic, launched an extensive search.
Joining him on that quest was Cam Harrod, an antique aircraft restorer.
It took two years but the pair eventually tracked it down to the Sky Scout in Saskatoon, Sask., where the owner was storing it in a truck trailer.
“The aircraft is kind of the holy grail of the Canadian aviation home-built sort of movement,” Harrod explained.
He then purchased the aircraft and brought it back to Ontario.
“Even though it’s kind of beat up, it’s all original,” Harrod said. “The original paint is on, the original fabric is still on it. It’s a true aviation artifact.”
Robert Wong's family, including Roberta Lau and Evelyn Sue Wong, in Guelph, Ont. on Sept. 13, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)
Wong’s daughters now live in California and Singapore but travelled to the Greater Toronto Area for their father and uncle’s induction into the Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame.
Ahead of the ceremony, they went to Harrod’s hangar at the Guelph Airpark to see the Sky Scout.
Wong was moved to tears by the experience.
“That’s what I think now when I see this: how happy they’d be. It’s really quite emotional… this was their love and how the family, the whole family, really got together,” she said.
It continues to be the family’s labour of love, as Evelyn has researched and written a children’s book titled “Ready to Fly,” detailing the story of how the Sky Scout was built.
Lau is happy the plane survived this long.
“I’m very thankful that their family kept it safe all those years and put it in the hands of someone they know is responsible enough to bring this back into history.”
Roberta Lau and Evelyn Sue Wong see their father's plane for the first time on Sept. 13, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)
The aircraft will now reside at the Guelph Airpark, where Harrod plans to restore it – a process that’s expected to take 10 years. The goal is to get the aircraft flying again.
“The airplane is alive when it’s in the air. And I want it to be alive again,” said Harrod.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Son charged with 1st-degree murder after father's death on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his father on the Sunshine Coast last year.
Loblaw using body-worn cameras at 2 Calgary stores as part of pilot project
Loblaw is launching a pilot program that will see employees at two Calgary locations don body-worn cameras in an effort to increase safety.
China is raising its retirement age, now among the youngest in the world's major economies
Starting next year, China will raise its retirement age for workers, which is now among the youngest in the world's major economies, in an effort to address its shrinking population and aging work force.
Trudeau says Ukraine can strike deep into Russia with NATO arms, Putin hints at war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep inside Russia, despite Moscow threatening that this would draw Canada and its allies into direct war.
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
What's behind the boom? The Manitoba community that nearly doubled in a decade
For decades, the Town of Ste. Anne was stagnant, but that all changed about 10 years ago. Now it is seeing one of the highest spikes of growth in the province.
Canadian warship seizes 1,400 kilos of cocaine off Central America
A Canadian warship has seized more than 1,400 kilograms of cocaine during an anti-drug-trafficking operation in Central America.
'I couldn't form the words': 23-year-old Ont. woman highlights need for rural health care after stroke
The experience of 23-year-old Muskoka, Ont., resident Robyn Penniall, who recently had a stroke, comes as concerns are being raised about the future of health care in her community.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.