Blue-green algae found in local lakes and reservoirs

The hot summer weather has created the perfect conditions for blue-green algae in local lakes and reservoirs.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says the bacteria has recently been reported at Belwood Lake, Conestogo Lake and the reservoirs at Guelph Lake.

Warning signs have been posted at those locations.

The GRCA says visitors may notice green or brown scum on the surface of the water and it might smell like fresh cut grass or even rotting garbage.

Some algae can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and pets.

The GRCA shared the following advice for anyone who sees the algae blooms in the water:

Keep children and pets away

Avoid contact

Don’t eat fish from the lake

Don’t drink the water

Don’t swim in areas where you can see algae

While boating is allowed in these locations, the GRCA says people shouldn’t touch the algae.