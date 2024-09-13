Senior cyclist who died in hit-and-run in Guelph identified

Tributes to Susan Bard have been popping up online after she died in a hit-and-run crash in Guelph last week.

The Guelph Horticultural Society said in a post that Bard, a woman in her 70s, was a loving member of the group and a volunteer gardener. They added that she had been taking care of the gardens at the Guelph Youth Music Centre.

She was described her as having a heart of gold.

Bard’s life was cut short after she was struck by a Ford sedan while riding her bike on Victoria Road North last Thursday.

The driver fled the scene.

Guelph Police at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist on Victoria Road North. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

An hour after the crash, officers found the vehicle parked at a Guelph home.

A 35-year-old man is charged with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.