Senior cyclist who died in hit-and-run in Guelph identified
Tributes to Susan Bard have been popping up online after she died in a hit-and-run crash in Guelph last week.
The Guelph Horticultural Society said in a post that Bard, a woman in her 70s, was a loving member of the group and a volunteer gardener. They added that she had been taking care of the gardens at the Guelph Youth Music Centre.
She was described her as having a heart of gold.
Bard’s life was cut short after she was struck by a Ford sedan while riding her bike on Victoria Road North last Thursday.
The driver fled the scene.
Guelph Police at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist on Victoria Road North. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
An hour after the crash, officers found the vehicle parked at a Guelph home.
A 35-year-old man is charged with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
