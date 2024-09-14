Police investigating fatal crash in Hagersville
One person has died and two others were injured in a Hagersville crash.
Ontario Provincial Police were called to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of McKenzie Road and 3rd Line on Friday around 12:45 p.m.
The driver and passenger from one vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The passenger, a 22-year-old from Hamilton, was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.
