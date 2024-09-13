Record lottery jackpot up for grabs in Ontario

The highest jackpot ever – by any Canadian lottery – is up for grabs Friday night.

The Lotto Max prize of $75 million not only sets a new record, but the main jackpot cap has also increased to $80 million.

If the $75 million is not claimed following Friday’s draw, the money will roll over, to a maximum of $80 million for the Tuesday draw.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the increases are a way to keep the games fresh and interesting for customers.

“Lotto Max has been very, very successful over the years,” said OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti. “After a few years in market, we raised the jackpot cap to $60 million and then a few years ago to $70 million, and now the next progression is going to be $80 million.”

People were lining up early at the Top Convenience store in Kitchener, Ont.

“We're going to start seeing more and more non-lottery people coming in to buy tickets,” Rob Lee, the owner of Top Convenience, predicted.

Customer Don Marcotte was covering all the bases.

“A couple of quick picks for the Lotto 649 and the Encore. You got to be in it to win it,” he said.

“I'm feeling good. You have to feel good. You have to feel like a winner before you can really win,” said customer Chris Bernard.

Customer Chelsea Mcrae would like to win “so I can provide a better life for my family and be happy.” Some said they purchase a Lotto Max ticket whenever they can, while others said the big jackpot drew them in.

“I usually play, yes, because I'm manifesting that lottery win, so I have to play,” Bernard said.

Tickets for the $75 million draw can be purchased until 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

“Hope I win,” Marcotte said.

“Hopefully I got the winning ticket,” Mcrae added.

Other than purchasing over the counter or through an online app, there's also a new way for people to get their lottery tickets. OLG is installing 1,400 self-serve lottery machines across the province, in some Beer Stores, gas stations and convenience stores.

Don Marcotte purchases a lottery ticket at a new OLG machine at Top Convenience in Kitchener, Ont. on Sept. 13, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

“Sometimes [people] don't want to wait in line to pay for their gas to buy their lottery ticket,” Bitonti explained. “Now they can go to these retail self-serve lottery terminals and buy their Lotto Max or 649 or their instant tickets as well, too.”

Identification is needed for age verification and winnings can’t be collected through the machine.

Owner Rob Lee said Top Convenience is one of the top selling OLG retailers in the Region of Waterloo and was part of a pilot program for the machine.

“People are starting to see it and the sales at the machine are starting to increase,” Lee said.

The retailer receives the same commission as if it were purchased over the counter.

Customers told CTV News they like the convenience.

“You don't want to bother the person behind the counter,” Marcotte said, joking that buying a ticket is so simple he’s “in and out. Nobody gets hurt.”