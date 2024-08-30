KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener Rangers announce new captain

    The Kitchener Rangers' Matthew Andonovski, Cameron Reid, Luke Ellinas and Trent Swick are shown in this image. (Courtesy: Kitchener Rangers) The Kitchener Rangers' Matthew Andonovski, Cameron Reid, Luke Ellinas and Trent Swick are shown in this image. (Courtesy: Kitchener Rangers)
    A Kitchener Rangers veteran will be wearing the ‘C’ this year after four season with the team.

    In a news release on Friday, the hockey team named defenceman Matthew Andonovski as the Rangers’ captain for the 2024-2025 season.

    It’s been a big summer for Andonovski: he was a fifth round pick for the Ottawa Senators and signed a three-year entry level contract back in July.

    Andonovski has spent his entire junior career with the Kitchener Rangers.

    “It’s an honour to be named the captain of the Rangers, it’s a very historic franchise and to be one of those names is pretty special,” Andonovski said via a release. “I’m excited to get to know all of the new guys and get the season going, I think we have a great group here.”

    Trent Swick, Lucas Ellinas and Cameron Reid have been selected as the alternate captains.

    Rangers fans have a lot to look forward to this weekend as the team hosts a preseason showcase from Friday until Sunday. The boys in blue will hit the ice against the Saginaw Spirit, Erie Otters and Brantford Bulldogs.

    The team is also getting ready to celebrate their supporters with Fan Fest on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

