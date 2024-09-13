Hog Heaven: Friday the 13th takes over Port Dover, Ont.

The streets of Port Dover roared to life on Friday for a tradition that has been going on for decades.

Motorcyclists and their admirers descended on the small Ontario town to celebrate Friday the 13th with a motorcycle rally like no other.

Chrome gleamed under a hot sun as bikes lined almost every street in the community while members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) made sure the day remained fun and safe for everyone involved.

Dedicated bikers make the pilgrimage to Port Dover every Friday the 13th, no matter what Mother Nature has in store.

While past events were held through stormy skies, wild winds and even frigid winter temperatures, Friday’s showcase took place under sunny skies.

A combination of the beautiful weather and alluring appeal of the event was expected to draw thousands to the community, although an official count is not yet available.

“That’s always the first question to be asked: ‘How many people will be attending the event.’ We’re looking at possibly 100,000 people coming into Port Dover for the day,” OPP Constable Andrew Gamble said. “Last October, around 50,000 people [were here] at its peak, but it really boils down to time of year and the weather.”

Mayor Amy Martin told CTV News it’s a longstanding tradition in Norfolk County.

“It started in 1981 as a grassroots, organic event and I don’t think you could stop it even if you tried. There’s a lot of pride. There are some community members that don’t love the day, it’s not for them, but its one day out of the year. You make your arrangements and your preparations the day before and you’re okay.”

Two Friday the 13th participants walk along Main Street during celebrations in Port Dover on September 13, 2024 (Shelby Knox/CTV News)

Making a business case for bikers

For many, the event is just a fun day out, but for entrepreneurs in Port Dover and the vendors who roll into town for the day, it represents a major financial boost.

“The energy, it’s amazing and some of our business can thrive based on the revenue that they create in this one day,” Martin explained.

In the past, Main Street has been lined with bikes, but this year the road was closed with the exception of vendors and shops.

A large crowd of people meandered between the stalls, carefully considering commemorative shirts, stickers, jackets and even toys.

For the Port Dover Board of Trade and several other local organizations, planning for the event began back in February to make sure the day went off without a hitch.

“In terms of size, prep and the amount of people that come into town, this would certainly be the largest gathering,” Port Dover Board of Trade Manager Jan Overend said.

Port Dover largely survives as a tourist town and Overend hopes people attending Friday’s event may be inspired to see what else the area has to offer.

Many cyclists said they camped overnight and explored Norfolk County on their way in.

A merchant leans out of a window to talk to a customer during Friday the 13th celebrations in Port Dover on September 13, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)

From far and wide

Although the event draws bikers from all across Ontario, the event’s reputation as spread worldwide.

One participant told CTV News he came all the way from Austria just to take part.

“We heard in Central Europe about this wonderful holiday,” Roman Kopfer said, grinning.

This was his second time at the Port Dover Friday the 13th celebration.

He said right now he doesn’t own a bike himself, but after being surrounded by them all day, he’s considering it.

Motorcycles line the streets during Friday the 13th celebrations in Port Dover on Septemer 13, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)

For others, it’s a chance to come home.

“I grew up here and I came here when I was 14 on the back of motorcycles because my friend, his older brother was a Harley Davidson mechanic and he was a drag strip champion,” Floridian Paul Turnball said.

“I’ve been coming here for 50 years, 60 years, something like that. I love it because this is where I grew up. This is where I had all my fun. This place just keeps growing.”

Turnball didn’t come to the event alone. He brought fellow Florida resident Joe Brown.

“I’ve been here about five times now, and I was at the very first one they had,” Brown said. “I’ve been at a couple where there were blizzards. I don’t know how we rode the bikes down but it was something else.”

For Brown, the fellowship among the bikers is what keeps him coming back.

“I’m an ex-biker, I owned a bike shop one time in the 60s,” he said.

“The weather is great, the people are good and the women are great. What else do you want in life?” Brown laughed.

Many motorcycles are seen on display in a parking lot in Port Dover during Friday the 13th celebration on September 13, 2024. (Shelby Knox)

Motorcyclist Tom Mayhew rode in from Burlington to be part of the fun and he also said it’s the people that make the day a can’t-miss event.

“It’s nice meeting new people and seeing the bikes and sometimes, along the way, you make a friend, you exchange an email or a telephone number. It’s great. I look forward to it.”

He said there may be some playful ribbing between bikers, but they are all there because they love the community.

“I don’t think there’s any discrimination as far as what you ride or where you come from. I think it’s almost like a fellowship, like a fraternity.”

For Breslau biker Jamie Townsend, who said he is known as ‘Mr. Halloween’ to his friends, the day is also a chance to show off some of his craftsmanship. He rode in to town around 8:30 a.m. with a bike festooned with replicas from the Predator and Alien movie franchises, including a life-sized woman with a Predator helmet on the back.

Jamie Townsend arrives in Port Dover on his Predator themed motorcycle on Friday, September 13, 2024.

“The smiles I bring to people when they see it – they ask questions, laugh, some people sit on the bike, husbands and wives stand on each side and I take their pictures. It’s a win-win for me and everyone else. That’s what it’s all about. I’m having fun,” Townsend smiled.

“I have a lot of fun and down here is the perfect place for it.”