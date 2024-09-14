Bestival brings music, food and fun to Kitchener’s Belmont Village
The sounds of ukuleles, fiddles, and bagpipes drifted over Kitchener’s Belmont Village as a two day music and arts festival returned.
Belmont Village Bestival is held every year two weeks after the Labour Day weekend to celebrate the end of summer.
“This is our eighth year,” Bestival President and Artistic Director Tammy Lawrence said Saturday afternoon.
“Our founder, Tim Moher, started this eight years ago and it’s grown substantially over the last eight years. We close the street off the same weekend every September from Glasgow to Union Street. It’s lined with vendors, artisan vendors and a stage at each end. We have live performances running on the hour.”
The Sonic Uke Ensemble delighted the crowd near the Union Street closure Saturday afternoon. Moments after they finished, Tim Moher returned to the stage with his group, Clefs of Moher, near the Glasgow Street closure.
Clefs of Moher perform during Belmont Village Bestival on September 14, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
In between the two stages, vendors offered food, handmade toys and unique artwork.
A stretch of green turf gave kids a place to relax, play, and join in some guided yoga or meet their favourite characters from movies.
This is the third year vendor Roz Niles from Crafts by Apollo has been part of Bestival.
“We just love seeing all the community and seeing everybody. All the crafters and vendors come together and get to share creativity with the community,” Niles said.
Niles said events like Bestival allow her to meet her customers in person and make connections.
“We’ve had a few customers that come back as well. We’ve had a couple people come back and say, ‘Oh! We saw you last year.’ So it’s neat to see just how the festival has grown.”
Lawrence said the weekend helps the community come together and connect, but it takes a lot of work.
“I can’t tell you how rewarding it is to be a volunteer. Please come out and help events like this. The festivals are hurting for volunteers and it’s really important to get involved. Even if you have a little time, a couple of hours, I guarantee you it will enlighten you spiritually. It’s a really rewarding experience and we need this stuff to keep going.”
Bestival continues Saturday night with performances from Fiddle Stix, Momma’s Kitchener and Danny Michel Band. A full schedule is available online.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa woman dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
An Ottawa woman who raised more than $500,000 for cancer research at the Ottawa Hospital has died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
Andrew Scheer avoids answering if Conservatives will cancel dental care program
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer won't say whether his party will scale back or fully scrap Canada's federal dental care program, despite new data showing nearly 650,000 Canadians have used the plan.
Jane's Addiction concert ends early after Perry Farrell throws punch at Dave Navarro
A scuffle between members of the groundbreaking alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction came amid 'tension and animosity' during their reunion tour, lead singer Perry Farrell’s wife said Saturday.
A landslide triggered a 650-foot mega-tsunami in Greenland. Then came something inexplicable
It started with a melting glacier that set off a huge landslide, which triggered a 650-foot high mega-tsunami in Greenland last September. Then came something inexplicable: a mysterious vibration that shook the planet for nine days.
New evidence upends contentious Easter Island theory, scientists say
Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, never experienced a ruinous population collapse, according to an analysis of ancient DNA from 15 former inhabitants of the remote island in the Pacific Ocean.
'We're at a high degree of spread': What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ontario
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
Air Canada, pilots still far apart as strike notice deadline approaches
Labour talks between Air Canada and its pilots are approaching a midnight deadline, when either side could trigger the start of a shutdown for Canada's largest airline.
MPs to face new political realities on their return to Ottawa
On Monday, Parliamentarians will return to the familiar stone walls of West Block in Ottawa to find the political landscape has shifted significantly.
More new cars no longer come with a spare tire. Here's what you need to know
Vehicles used to come with a "full-sized" spare tire, but about 30 years ago, auto manufacturers moved to a much lighter, smaller tire, sometimes called a "donut spare." But now, depending on the car you have, it may not have any spare at all.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.