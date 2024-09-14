Region of Waterloo Public Health reports three flu cases
Region of Waterloo Public Health is getting ready for the respiratory illness season after confirming three local flu cases.
“These first cases signal the start of the flu season,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s Medical Officer of Health, said in a news release. “We have begun working with partners to ensure residents have access to vaccines this fall. We encourage everyone to reduce their risk this respiratory illness season by staying up to date on vaccinations once they become available.”
Influenza vaccines will be available for some people deemed high-risk in early October. The first doses will go to hospital patients, hospital staff and people living or working in long-term care homes. After that, doses will go to people in retirement homes and congregate settings and residents 65-years-old and older.
The general public will have access to flu shots starting on Oct. 28 through doctor and nurse practitioner offices, pharmacies and public health clinics.
Updated COVID-19 vaccines are also expected to be available in October after they gain Health Canada’s approval. Initial doses will be set aside for high-risk populations. More details will be available once the province distributes the available doses.
Families with babies and high-risk children up to 24 months old will also have access to a new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, Beyfortus, starting in October. Shots will be available through health care providers and hospitals for babies born during the 2024/2025 respiratory illness season. Women who are 32 to 36 weeks pregnant can also get a single dose of Abrysvo to protect babies from RSV from birth up to six months of age.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness is encouraged to stay home, practice good hand hygiene, consider wearing a mask, and visit a doctor if symptoms worsen or are severe.
