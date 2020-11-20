Advertisement
Kitchener MP due back in court next month
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 6:34PM EST Last Updated Friday, November 20, 2020 7:10PM EST
KITCHENER -- Kitchener-South-Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara is expected to be back in court next month.
His case was back in Guelph court on Friday morning and was adjourned to Dec. 11 following a Crown pre-trial.
The former Liberal MP was arrested by Guelph police on April 10 and charged with assault, break-and-enter and harassment.
Police didn't inform the public about his arrest until June.
Tabbara stepped away from Liberal caucus and now sits as an independent.
