KITCHENER -- Kitchener-South-Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara is expected to be back in court next month.

His case was back in Guelph court on Friday morning and was adjourned to Dec. 11 following a Crown pre-trial.

The former Liberal MP was arrested by Guelph police on April 10 and charged with assault, break-and-enter and harassment.

Police didn't inform the public about his arrest until June.

Tabbara stepped away from Liberal caucus and now sits as an independent.