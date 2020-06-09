KITCHENER -- The Prime Minister has made his first public comment about the charges against the now former Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara.

Tabbara, who also represents the riding of Kitchener-South Hespeler, is accused of assault, harassment and break and enter in connection to an incident in Guelph in April.

“I and my office only learned about the serious charges against this MP on Friday,” said Justin Trudeau during a press conference Tuesday. “Nobody in my party or my organization knew anything about them until Friday. When we found out about these serious charges, the correct steps were taken for Mr. Tabbara to remove himself from the Liberal Party Canada caucus.”

Tabbara sent CTV News a statement on June 5 which reads, in part: “There are mandatory steps that must be taken to address a criminal case, and those steps take time, particularly with delays due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, I continue to receive counselling and treatment for anxiety and depression, which I have been living with for some time.”

Tabbara’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 19.