WATERLOO -- Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara is facing assault, harassment and break and enter charges in connection with an incident in Guelph last month.

Police confirm that a 35-year-old man with that name was arrested and charged on April 10.

In a statement, the Liberal MP for Kitchener South-Hespeler confirms he is currently facing criminal charges.

“There are mandatory steps that must be taken to address a criminal case, and those steps take time, particularly with delays due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, I continue to receive counselling and treatment for anxiety and depression, which I have been living with for some time,” he says in the statement.

“Other than to state unequivocally that every incident of violence is unacceptable and inexcusable, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further while this matter is before the court. In the interim, I will be stepping back from the Liberal caucus.”

Tabbara is expected to appear in a Guelph court on June 19.

He is facing two counts of assault, one count of break and enter, and one count of criminal harassment.