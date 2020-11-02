KITCHENER -- Kitchener council has voted to support partnering with the University of Waterloo in the creation of a new $35-million health facility in the city.

The university plans to transform a vacant warehouse on Joseph Street into a new Health Innovation Facility that will part of the UW's Health Science Campus. The proposed building will have collaborative space for entrepreneurs, researchers and students.

The university asked the city to contribute $8.5 million, accounting for 25 per cent of capital costs.

UW said the proposed building would be among the first of its kind in Canada.