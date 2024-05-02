Reconstruction work begins at Trussler Road interchange at Highway 7/8

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has begun construction at the Trussler Road interchange at Highway 7/8 in Kitchener.

The work includes asphalt paving, guiderail installation and sewer, concrete and electrical work.

There will be road closures throughout the length of the project.

The MTO expects the Highway 7/8 westbound off ramp will be closed for approximately two weeks, while the Highway 7/8 eastbound off-ramp and both Highway 7/8 on-ramps will be closed for approximately one week during the asphalt work.

Drivers can check the ministry’s website for updates and any potential traffic impacts.

The work is expected to wrap up later this year.