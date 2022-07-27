Adam Sandler’s visit to Guelph leaves large social media footprint

The pandemonium caused by Adam Sandler’s visit is slowing down as the Hollywood star and film crew have reportedly left the region.

For many, the memory of Sandler’s brief time in the Royal City won’t soon be forgotten.

From inviting Sandler out for drinks through Twitter, to posting photos, and even waiting outside the Elora Quarry set for hours, fans were eagerly trying to catch up to the comedian during his visit.

Those fans lucky enough to meet him shared their excitement, and their appreciation, on social media.

@AdamSandler heard you were in Guelph. My kids lost it when I told them Happy Gilmore was in town. Cheers! Welcome 🇨🇦 — Tim Cooper (@webguytim) July 27, 2022

@AdamSandler welcome to Guelph. I hope you enjoy your stay. I hope you have a chance to check out surrounding towns (we are in Elmira). Have a great day ☺️ — Shannon Murdock (@shans1985) July 27, 2022

@AdamSandler my 15yo daughter saw you were in @Guelph on Sun & is literally losing her mind!! She struggled a lot with MH issues & your movies were watched on repeat to help boost her mood. You have been a huge help to her! She is star struck knowing you are “that” close to her! — Annik (@anniksab1) July 26, 2022 @AdamSandler in #Guelph this is amazing!! — Lizboo16 (@Lizziii16) July 26, 2022 Turns out the one and only @AdamSandler was in Guelph last night, as he is evidently filming a movie just outside of the city. Would've loved the opportunity to have met him. One of my favourite comedic actors! I guess he dined at Milestones on Stone Road. So cool! — Andy Radke (@andyradke) July 25, 2022

The movie star was in the area for a few days filming and producing his newest Netflix project You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!

Staff at the Milestones in Guelph got up close and personal with Sandler who dined at the restaurant two nights in a row.

Brad Clarke, manager at Milestones Guelph, said Sandler was a pleasure to meet and one of the nicest celebrities they have ever met.

“It was life-changing. He was honestly one of the nicest celebrities I have ever met,” he said.

Some Fans told CTV News they travelled from Kitchener to Elora for a chance to spot Sandler. This meant getting to Elora at 9 a.m. and walking around town trying to find him.

They said after 11 hours of searching they finally found him.