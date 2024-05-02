Brantford’s police chief leaving the force

The Brantford Police Service will soon be looking for a new chief.

The police service board announced Thursday that Chief Robert Davis will be leaving the force to pursue other opportunities.

Deputy Chief Jason Saunders, they say in a media release, will take over the role in the interim.

Davis joined Brantford police in 2019.

“The Brantford Police Services Board would like to thank Chief Davis for his leadership and the positive changes he has brought to the Brantford Police Service, so it can continue to evolve and effectively serve the City of Brantford,” the release said.

They also shared some of Davis’ accomplishments, including his approach to public safety, creating more diversity and restructuring within the force.

Davis’ last day with Brantford police will be on National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21.