KITCHENER -- Ontario’s court system is adjusting operations in response to the pandemic and that means many jury trials, including the case against Ager Hasan, have been postponed until September.

Hasan is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his former girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.

His trial was supposed to begin in May, but now he’ll have to wait until June for the court to determine its next steps.

The Crown attorney in the case said at a pretrial hearing last week that it was confirmed that the trial will include a judge and jury.

In April 2017 Vasilije was found stabbed to death in her apartment, on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.

When police tried to talk to Hasan they learned he had fled to the United States. He was on the run for more than two months before his arrest in San Antonio, TX.

Hasan’s case isn’t the only one being delayed by the pandemic.

Three other criminal matters were supposed to be heard before a jury at the Waterloo Region Courthouse between June 1 and September 1. A fourth was scheduled to start on September 7.

Complicating things further is something called the “Jordan Decision.” That’s a legal ruling that says the accused has the right to a timely trial. In the past, some cases have been thrown out because it took too long for the accused’s trial to start.

Some of the cases could go forward if both lawyers and the accused agree to switch to judge-only trial.