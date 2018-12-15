After a four day preliminary inquiry last week Hasan along with his defence lawyer consented to committal on the second degree murder charge.

Police say that Ager Hasan stabbed Melinda Vasilije to death in the spring of 2017, her body was found in her Country Hills apartment.

Hasan was on the run for more than two months across the United States before being detained by authorities in the United States.

Hasan’s next court date is December 21, 2018. There is no word on when the trial will take place.