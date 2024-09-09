Late night bus route returns to Kitchener-Waterloo

A popular bus route between the University of Waterloo and Queen Station has returned.

Grand River Transit’s Route 91 started rolling again on Sept. 5 to the delight of students and other late night users.

The Late Night Loop was temporarily discontinued during the pandemic due to a lack of riders as bars were forced to close up early and nightlife became virtually non-existent during stay-at-home orders.

A group of University of Waterloo students started a petition back in April to re-establish the route. They said one of their major focuses was safety.

“The big worry for us is night shift workers who often don’t have a safe and reliable way home, who have to come here late at night, spend money on parking, on gas, on all these things,” the lead organizer of the petition Damian Mikhail told CTV News back in April.

The Late Night Loop will run from midnight until 2 a.m. Thursday to Sunday from Queen Station in downtown Kitchener to the University of Waterloo Station.