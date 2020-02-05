KITCHENER -- A judge has ruled that Udo Haan will stand trial on first-degree murder and arson charges related to a house explosion in a Kitchener neighbourhood in 2018.

The explosion happened in August of that year on Sprucedale Crescent. Edra Haan, the accused's wife, was found dead in the backyard.

Police determined after that the woman had been killed before the house exploded.

In October of 2018, Udo Haan was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, arson with disregard for human life and two counts of arson damage to property.

There's no date for a trial yet. Haan is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 28 for trial scheduling.

This is a developing news story. More to come...