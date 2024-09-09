KITCHENER
    • At least 16 vehicles stolen from Cambridge in just over three weeks

    A car key fob and an electronic handbrake are seen in this undated stock image. (Daniel Andraski/Pexels.com) A car key fob and an electronic handbrake are seen in this undated stock image. (Daniel Andraski/Pexels.com)
    More than a dozen vehicles have been stolen from Cambridge since mid-August.

    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating the theft of 16 vehicles between Aug. 11 and Sept. 4.

    They believe the vehicles were taken by organized vehicle theft groups using reprogramming tactics. The main targets were Toyota Tundra pickup trucks, Toyota Grand Highlanders and Lexus SUVs.

    Police believe the groups are recruiting youths and young adults to help take the cars.

    So far this year, police said there have been 147 stolen vehicles reported in Waterloo Region. Last year 88 vehicles were taken during the same time frame.

    Drivers are encouraged to:

    • Block access to onboard diagnostic ports to prevent thieves from reprogramming vehicles fobs
    • Use a steering wheel locking device to deter theft
    • When not in use, place the vehicle key fob inside a radio frequency shielding bag or pouch
    • Consider equipping vehicles with an aftermarket GPS tracker
    • Consider installing a wired camera system and audible alarm as suspects are known to carry devices that can jam wireless cameras
    • Ensure all keys are accounted for and never left in the vehicle or unattended

