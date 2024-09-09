At least 16 vehicles stolen from Cambridge in just over three weeks

More than a dozen vehicles have been stolen from Cambridge since mid-August.

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating the theft of 16 vehicles between Aug. 11 and Sept. 4.

They believe the vehicles were taken by organized vehicle theft groups using reprogramming tactics. The main targets were Toyota Tundra pickup trucks, Toyota Grand Highlanders and Lexus SUVs.

Police believe the groups are recruiting youths and young adults to help take the cars.

So far this year, police said there have been 147 stolen vehicles reported in Waterloo Region. Last year 88 vehicles were taken during the same time frame.

Drivers are encouraged to: