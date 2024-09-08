Over 200 firearms seized in weapons investigation: Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have seized over 200 firearms as part of a weapons investigation that began in Waterloo.

Police said officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Friday night around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road East.

According to police, during the traffic stop officers noticed firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Guelph, was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearms and transport firearm or restricted weapon. 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police completed a search warrant at a home on Victoria Road North in Guelph Saturday.

“Investigators seized 156 improperly stored firearms and an additional 60 firearms under public safety provisions of the Criminal Code. A large quantity of ammunition, magazines, and firearm parts were also seized,” police said in a media release.

Additional firearms storage and handling charges are pending, police said.