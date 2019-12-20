KITCHENER -- The man originally accused of gunning down a Cambridge man made a court appearance on Friday.

Adam De-Gannes was charged with second-degree murder in the November 2018 death of Bradley Pogue.

That charge has since been replaced with a manslaughter charge.

De-Gannes, 25, was one of three people arrested and charged in connection to Pogue's death. He was 24 when he was shot in a Cambridge parking lot.

He was the father of a two-year-old girl.

Friday was De-Gannes first appearance for the new manslaughter charge. He was only in court for about 10 minutes, Pogue's mother tells CTV.

She says she felt a chill when she locked eyes with the accused.

"I just have to keep trusting in the justice system. I wish it was going faster than what it is," she says.

"I'm not getting any chance to grieve him as it's just continual different things going on in the courtroom, charges being dropped, different things being done. So it's very traumatizing."

De-Gannes is expected to appear in court again on Jan. 13.

Two other people have also been charged in connection with Pogue's death.

A 17 year old was arrested and charged with several offences, including second-degree murder.

Amber Craig, 38, was charged with several offenses, including being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

The charges have not been tested in court.