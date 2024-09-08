3 taken to hospital, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries following serious collision in Hagersville

Three people have been seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Haldimand County.

It happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cheapside Road and Concession 10 Walpole in Hagersville.

One person was airlifted to hospital by Air Ornge with life-threatening injuries. Two other people were transported by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are currently road closures in effect at Cheapside Road from Concession 11 to Concession 9 and Concession 10 from Sandusk Road to Haldimand Road 20.

The roads are expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation, police said.

If you have any information about this collision, including dash camera footage, you can contact Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or *677 via a cell phone.