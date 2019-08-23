A Kitchener judge has sided with CTV and The Record in relation to a publication ban in the Shawn Yorke murder trial.

Yorke was killed in his Kitchener townhome in July of 2018.

Months later, two men and two teens were charged with first-degree murder. In May 2019, both teens pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Prosecutors wanted a publication ban at their upcoming sentencing hearing, arguing that evidence may prejudice a trial for the two men still facing murder charges.

Now, a judge has disagreed, saying the public has the right to know, noting that there are procedures in place to identify potential jurors tainted by pre-trial publicity.

The sentencing for the two teens is set for September.

They cannot be named because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.