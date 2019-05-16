

Two teens have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of Shawn Yorke.

The 45-year-old man was found dead in his Kitchener home last July.

The teens were originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded to the lesser charge on Thursday afternoon.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on July 8, the anniversary of Yorke’s death, a welcome development for the man’s family.

“We are thankful that some ownership has been taken and we can all look forward to sentencing on July 8, on the anniversary of Shawn’s death,” his sister-in-law tells CTV.

The teens who pleaded guilty to manslaughter can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

At the time of the shooting, police believed it was targeted. On Oct. 24, 2018, police arrested 24-year-old Mowafag Saboon from Kitchener.

Then, in a dramatic takedown, police arrested 27-year-old Kenneth Morrison, also of Kitchener. They are both still charged with first-degree murder.

On Oct. 26, a 17-year-old male was arrested. Three days later, a fourth suspect, also a youth, turned himself in as well.

Yorke’s sister, who lives in Nova Scotia, did not want to speak to the media but did say, “No matter how many years they get it won’t be enough and won’t bring closure.”

Saboon and Morrison have not yet answered their charges.