KITCHENER -- A man has been arrested for impaired driving following a crash that left a hydro pole knocked down.

Waterloo regional police were called to the scene early Saturday morning on Bearinger Road in Waterloo.

Police say there were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

Drivers have been asked to find an alternate route as police expect the road to be shut down between Glen Forrest and Toll Gate Boulevard for the majority of the morning.

Hydro crews were also seen working to repair the damaged hydro pole throughout the morning.