KITCHENER -- It's game on for house hockey league players in Kitchener.

The Kitchener Minor Hockey Association reversed its decision to suspend the season.

"I can't wait to get back on the ice," player Markus Higgins said.

Earlier this week, 10-year-old Higgins told CTV Kitchener that he wasn't sure when he'd be lacing up his skates again. On Tuesday, the KMHA said the boys house league was suspended because a number of families expressed a desire to suspend programming, but added that an augment program was underway.

"We weren't sure what they meant by augmented programming, I don't know that they had a plan," Markus' father Scott said.

The KMHA announced on its website that it will reconvene all house programs immediately.

"At this time, we are choosing to focus on getting our players back on the ice with the best possible program," an emailed statement to CTV Kitchener said. "We thank our coaches for their flexibility through all of these changes and will strive to keep hockey going for the health and well being of our community players."

Any ice time missed during the suspensions will be made up, the KMHA said.

Some players were back on the ice on Friday, and others will return on Saturday.

"I really didn't think we'd be back on the ice this soon, I'm really glad we didn't miss any ice times," parent Mike Osborne said.

The province updated its guidance for recreation facilities and community centres in the red tier on Friday afternoon.

The new regulations include an indoor capacity of 10 program participants per space and an outdoor capacity of 25 participants per space. Coaches and training staff are allowed, but are limited to those officially restored with the teams.

No spectators are allowed, but minor players can have one guardian in attendance. Masks and physical distancing are required.