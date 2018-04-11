

CTV Kitchener





A location has been selected for an LCBO-run marijuana store in Guelph.

The LCBO announced Wednesday that an Ontario Cannabis Store will operate at 304 Stone Road West, in a plaza across the street from Stone Road Mall.

The agency said the location, like all others yet to be announced, was selected based on factors including distance from schools, current locations of illegal marijuana retailers and input from local officials.

The LCBO has said it also plans to open OCS stores in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge. More store locations will be made public “over the coming months,” the organization said.

Nobody under the age of 19 will be allowed to enter OCS stores, although all stores will contain a lobby space that children can enter before the main retail operation. Federal laws ban marijuana retailers from having their products visible to children.

It is expected that 40 OCS stores will open this summer, with the number eventually being expanded to 150.