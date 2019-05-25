

Man dies after being hit by car while crossing street: police

A man who was hit by a car while he was crossing the street last week has died, police confirm.

Paul Bell was crossing the street on his mobility scooter at the intersection of Willow and Edinburgh Roads in Guelph last Tuesday. On May 21, police confirmed that he died as a result of complications from those injuries the night before.

Daniel P. Reeve back behind bars after day parole suspended

A former financial advisor convicted of defrauding 40 clients out of a combined $10 million is back behind bars.

Daniel P. Reeve was granted parole late last year and was living in the Hamilton area.

Two credible sources tell CTV that Reeve was placed back into custody on Friday.

Cambridge woman files racial profiling lawsuit against police

A Cambridge woman has filed a lawsuit against the Waterloo Regional Police Service after an alleged incident of racial profiling on July 29, 2017.

Natasha Broomes alleges that Const. Jesse Foster racially profiled her while investigating an incident unrelated to her.

The lawsuit was filed on April 18 and announced in a media release on May 22.

Principal charged, apologizes for taking photos of students from train tracks

A Kitchener principal has been charged after he allegedly took photos of students from a set of train tracks.

According to the school board, the principal at St. John’s Catholic Elementary School has apologized for the incident and received a ticket from Metrolinx.

“This is clearly a teachable moment for adults and students alike and the school board will be reaching out to Metrolinx for advice on how to effectively reinforce rail safety with students and our broader school communities,” says John Shewchuck with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

‘It was horrible’: Mom describes visiting daughter in critical condition after crash

Less than one week since a serious crash that left one person dead, a passenger from the vehicle is recovering well.

Ashley Lauzon was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed around 2 a.m. Saturday at Wellington Street and Imperial Road in Guelph. She was airlifted to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

“The first time I saw her was when she was airlifted to Hamilton and it was horrible, horrible when I saw her,” says her mother, Nicole Walker.