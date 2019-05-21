

CTV Kitchener





A man who was hit by a car while he was crossing the street last week has died, police confirm.

Paul Bell was crossing the street on his mobility scooter at the intersection of Willow and Edinburgh Roads in Guelph last Tuesday. On May 21, police confirmed that he died as a result of complications from those injuries the night before.

He was 57.

Initial reports said that he was rushed to hospital to repair broken bones in his hip and leg.

A crowdfunding campaign set up by his niece said that he was expected to remain in the intensive care unit for several days.

The campaign was set up to help pay for rehabilitation and a new electronic wheelchair.

Bell’s wife spoke out on Facebook urging drivers to use more caution on city streets.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not yet said whether any charges will be laid.