KITCHENER
Kitchener

Shots fired into residential building in Kitchener: WRPS

Police cruisers seen outside of the building on Tuesday May 7, 2024. (CTV News/Hannah Schmidt) Police cruisers seen outside of the building on Tuesday May 7, 2024. (CTV News/Hannah Schmidt)
Share

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after they say shots were fired into a residential building in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police received reports of gunshots in the area of Harold Avenue and Jean Avenue at around 6:35 a.m.

No injuries were reported and investigators believe the incident was targeted.

In a news release, police said there will be an increased police presence as detectives canvas the area.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 6370.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News