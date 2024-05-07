Shots fired into residential building in Kitchener: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after they say shots were fired into a residential building in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police received reports of gunshots in the area of Harold Avenue and Jean Avenue at around 6:35 a.m.

No injuries were reported and investigators believe the incident was targeted.

In a news release, police said there will be an increased police presence as detectives canvas the area.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 6370.