Sophie Grégoire Trudeau to speak at Kitchener fundraiser

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is the featured speaker at a Kitchener fundraising breakfast later this month in support of the YW Kitchener-Waterloo.

Trudeau, who announced her separation from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in August, is a mental health and gender equality advocate. She has been recognized with multiple UN awards for her humanitarian work and also named the first National Volunteer for the Canadian Mental Health Association in 2022.

Additionally, Trudeau recently released her book “Closer Together”, which explores topics such as self-acceptance, attachment styles, parenting, eating disorders, social media, movement and mental health, with input from experts and prominent Canadians.

“The YW Kitchener-Waterloo is excited to host Sophie Trudeau for our third annual Rise-Up Breakfast to raise much needed funding for our organization to continue to provide life-changing and stabilizing supports for some of the most vulnerable women in our community,” said CEO, Jennifer Breaton.

The talk, moderated by Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme, will be held at Bingemans Conference Centre in Kitchener from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on May 23.

Tickets for the fundraising event can be purchased here.