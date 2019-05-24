

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener principal has been charged after he allegedly took photos of students from a set of train tracks.

According to the school board, the principal at St. John’s Catholic Elementary School has apologized for the incident and received a ticket from Metrolinx.

“This is clearly a teachable moment for adults and students alike and the school board will be reaching out to Metrolinx for advice on how to effectively reinforce rail safety with students and our broader school communities,” says John Shewchuck with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

Earlier this week, a group of students were at the GO Train station on Victoria Street waiting to board a train to Toronto.

A video from Twitter user @CarlyAlmighty shows a person standing on the tracks and taking photos of some students at around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

In the near distance, the light of a train can be seen. It's not clear whether the train is moving.

A student is also seen standing at the very edge of the platform.

Another video from the same user shows more photos being taken from across two sets of tracks. The people taking the photos appear to be two different people.

Metrolinx says that the principal was charged for crossing rail tracks, a provincial offence. If convicted, he could be fined up to $5,000.

Charges are also pending against a second person in this incident.