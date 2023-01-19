Four injured in Kitchener house explosion, now deemed 'criminal in nature'
The Ontario Fire Marshall's Office has determined an explosion at a Kitchener townhouse Wednesday night, that left four people injured, was criminal in nature.
Waterloo regional police say emergency services were called to the area of Elm Ridge Drive and Queen's Boulevard around 11:40 p.m.
Two children were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and have since been released, while a man and woman were transported to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.
On Thursday night, a press release from police stated that the Ontario Fire Marshall's Office determined that the explosion was "criminal in nature." They added: "The investigation is ongoing by [Waterloo regional police]'s General Investigations Unit and Drugs and Firearms Unit and the OFM."
The blast blew out the home's windows and doors and scattered debris across the yard. Neighbouring units also suffered significant structural damage and had to be evacuated, police said.
Crews were called to the home around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. (CTV Kitchener)
Lincoln Jeffries lives in the complex and says he heard a rumble before another family member yelled at him to grab his young son.
“[I went into] just instant dad mode,” Jeffries said. “Sprinted out the door, didn’t think about jackets – nothing.”
In the hours that followed, he says community support was critical.
“Everyone in the neighbourhood was awesome, inviting people into their homes to stay warm. There’s a family – they’re actually pretty new here – they got water, they were bringing people food, blankets. Everybody was super helpful which was really nice to see because some of us are really close, and some of us aren’t, but everyone was just helping each other as much as they could.”
Kristopher Chisholm, who lives nearby, says he heard a woman scream and rushed outside.
“I saw glass on the street, part of the screen on the other side of the street, so I instantly, I think, ‘something blew up,’” Chisholm said.
Investigators are seen inside the home on Thursday around noon. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
“It’s terrible, you don’t want to see any family go through something like that,” said Ken Szewczyk, who lives in a townhouse about 100 yards from the explosion site. “And from what we’re seeing, how many ambulances – I think it was four or five – and how the people were being put into the ambulances, it didn’t look too good.”
NEIGHBOURS RUSH TO HELP
In moments that followed the explosion, a nearby resident rushed in to try and help people trapped inside.
Josh Barlow was watching television at his home down the street when he heard the explosion.
He said he heard people yelling for help and ran into the building.
“[I] brought her down to the sidewalk and wrapped her in my coat,” said Barlow, recalling how he rescued one of the children in the home. “Then one of the neighbours ended up coming out, giving me a flashlight, and I went back in to try and get the older daughter out of the top floor.”
Barlow said the smoke was thick, blocking his way to the upstairs portion of the home.
“I wasn’t able to get all the way up. I got up to the top, and I couldn’t see. I couldn’t breathe,” he said.
Barlow doesn’t believe he has any physical injuries from the ordeal but continues to think about the experience.
“It’s pretty traumatizing for him to go in, but he was able to pull a young person out of the building,” Szewczyk said.
“He tried to go upstairs, from what he was telling me. The smoke was so bad. You could hear another female voice screaming from upstairs to get out. He couldn’t go up, so he had to come back out.”
Szewczyk said another neighbour ran to the fire station at the end of Elm Ridge Drive to notify crews of the emergency.
Police say a man and woman were transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. (CTV Kitchener)
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
Waterloo regional police, Kitchener Fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal continue to investigate.
“Kitchener utilities is on-site as well as TSSA [Technical Standards and Safety Authority] and they have assured me just now that the utility itself is safe and is not the suspected cause of the explosion,” said Kitchener Fire Chief Robert Gilmore.
Gilmore says the cost of the damage is estimated in excess of $1 million.
Emergency crews remain at the scene Thursday morning. (CTV Kitchener)
NEIGHBOURS TO RETURN HOME SOON
A Grand River Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter to people displaced by the explosion in the immediate aftermath.
The Red Cross has also confirmed it is providing food and lodging.
Kitchener Fire says everyone who was evacuated will be able to return home by Thursday night, with the exception of those living in the unit that exploded.
Wreckage from the home is seen strewn across the yard. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
